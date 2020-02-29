HYDERABAD: AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday wondered why police were conducting flag-marches only at Charminar.

"Why only at Charminar, why not in front of Secunderabad Railway Station or at Hi Tech City, maybe in front of a US Software company?," tweeted Owaisi in reply to a post from Hyderabad City Police's Twitter handle.

The police posted a picture of Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel staging a flag-march near Charminar. Some netizens asked what is the situation in Charminar area that warranted the flag-march. Hyderabad police went on an alert after Delhi was rocked by communal riots. The flag-march was also conducted on Thursday.

Parts of the city on Friday witnessed protests against the Delhi police's alleged complicity in the riots. A protest was also seen outside historic Mecca Masjid near Charminar. After Friday prayers, youth raised slogans against Delhi police. Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar appealed to citizens to remain alert and united to see that 'no mischief maker tries to take advantage of the disturbing news from Delhi.' (IANS)

