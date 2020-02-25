HYDERABAD: An attempt by the CPI to hold a demonstration here protesting President Donald Trump's visit to India was foiled by the police on Tuesday.

Senior CPI leaders K Narayana and Telangana unit secretary Chada Venkat Reddy were among 55 people taken into preventive custody from different places in the city when they attempted to proceed to the US Consulate for the protest.

Some of those detained raised slogans "Go back Trump" while being taken in police vans.

"A total of 55 of them were taken into preventive custody from different places in the city and police foiled their attempts to hold protests," Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Zone) Kalmeshwar Shingenavar told a news agency.

Cases were registered under relevant sections of IPC and CrPC for blocking roads and obstructing police from performing their duties, he said adding no permission had been obtained for the protest.

CPI general secretary D Raja had asked all party units as well as civil society groups and other political parties to unite and protest "vehemently" against Trump's visit.

Security was beefed up for the US Consulate, which provides visa and consular services to people in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. (PTI)

