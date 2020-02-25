HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will attend the dinner function hosted by President Ramnath Kovind to US President Donald Trump and his family at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday, February 25.

CM KCR will present a memento of iconic Charminar and a Pochampally shawl to the US president. He will gift silk sarees of Pochampally and Gadwal to US first lady Melania Trump and Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump.

KCR will leave from Hyderabad today in a special flight to attend the dinner party hosted by Kovind for Donald Trump, who came to India for a two-day visit.

Earlier, Ivanka Trump had visited Hyderabad on November 20, 2017, to attend for Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) which was held in Hyderabad for supporting female entrepreneurs and encouraging economic growth.

According to reports, the Telangana CM may also discuss bilateral issues with Trump.

Also Read: Day 2: Modi, Trump Conclude Bilateral Talks At Hyderabad House

Also Read: Muslim Groups Urge Telangana CM To Stay NPR Work