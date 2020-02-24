HYDERABAD: After a landslide victory in Delhi elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced that it will contest in 2023 Assembly elections in Telangana and counter ruling TRS.

Following its Delhi model, the party has strategised to provide free power, free drinking water, quality education and health amenities to the common man.

Priyanka Kakkar, AAP in-charge for Telangana, speaking to daily and raised a question as to why the Telangana government was only spending only 6.9 per cent of its budget on education. She said that in Delhi, the AAP government is spending 12 per cent of the budget on medical and health.

She even announced that AAP will contest in Telangana municipal polls 2020. If AAP is voted to power in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls, they will provide free electricity in twin cities up to 200 units, and free drinking water.

Kakkar said that while the GDP of India was going down, Delhi's GDP was at 8 per cent.

AAP plans for a nationwide campaign from February 23 to March 23, in which Telangana unit will also take part. Kakkar came to city to take part in that campaign.

