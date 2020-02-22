HYDERABAD: To ensure more safety and security for the cab commuters, especially women, the ride-hailing app Ola has integrated in-app emergency button with the Hyderabad City Police control room.



This integration will enable the commuters to share the ride information including driver and car details, GPS coordinates of the vehicle, and customer’s contact information.



According to press statement by police, whenever a customer presses the ‘emergency button’, they will have the option to call the police directly via 100. The police will be having access to track and contact the commuter, enabling quicker response and on-ground support from the nearest police team. Not only police, but Ola’s Safety Response Team (SRT) will also immediately contact and track the customer and provide on-phone assistance.



The main vision behind this technology integration by Ola is to eliminate the untoward incidents and to ensure the customer's safety.

Also Read: Ola Officially Launches Services In London