HYDERABAD: In an initiative to conserve water, two mechanical engineers from Hyderabad have come up with a new concept of washing vehicles, an eco-friendly steam wash.



According to media reports, they move in the different parts of the city on their electronic three-wheeler and provide steam bath to the vehicles.



One more interesting thing behind this concept is that it a door to door service across the city.



What is the actual concept?



The eco-friendly concept uses only about one-tenth of water needed for four-wheeler vehicle wash and washes the vehicle by giving it a steam bath with conventional car washing techniques. The main aim behind this concept is the conservation of water.



Speaking to a daily about the development of this new concept, mechanical engineer V Manikanth Reddy said, “We have started this with an aim to conserve water. It is a steam car wash. Most of the cities we are facing water scarcity. It is completely eco-friendly. The vehicle that we carry is also electric, does not run on petrol and diesel. We provide door to door service.”

