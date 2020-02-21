HYDERABAD: A petition was filed in the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) demanding justice on the death of the intermediate student who had recently died in a DMart hypermarket at Vanasthalipuram in Hyderabad, on Sunday night, February 16.

Responding to the petition, the SHRC has ordered LB Nagar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for detailed inquiry over the case.

The student Lavudya Satish, who hails from Nalgonda district was studying at Intermediate second year in Chaitanya Junior College at Hayathnagar, went to DMart last Sunday at about 9 pm, was allegedly caught by the security staff for having stolen chocolates from the store.The student had collapsed on the spot and died due to shock when the security questioned him over the robbery.

The other two other students with Satish reportedly ran away after he was caught. Frriends and relatives of the boy are demanding stringent action against the DMart staff.

