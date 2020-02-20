HYDERABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Hyderabad on March 15 to address a mega rally in support of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at the LB Stadium on the same day.

BJP leaders have started the arrangements for the rally. However, the decision of the BJP's high command has gained political importance as Hyderabad is the parliamentary constituency of AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader have been vocal about opposing the act calling it unconstitutional and against the spirit of democratic India. He is also against the National Registry of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) too.

