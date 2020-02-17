HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has celebrated his 66 birthday in a grand way along with his cabinet colleagues, leaders of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) at his official residence Pragati Bhavan on Monday, February 17.

CM KCR's son K. T. Rama Rao along with family members planted a sapling in the Pragati Bhavan premises to mark his father's birthday. KCR's daughter and former MP K. Kavitha, Rama Rao's wife and other family members were also present. KTR took to his twitter handle to express his feelings.

Have a look at his tweet: