HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has celebrated his 66 birthday in a grand way along with his cabinet colleagues, leaders of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) at his official residence Pragati Bhavan on Monday, February 17.
CM KCR's son K. T. Rama Rao along with family members planted a sapling in the Pragati Bhavan premises to mark his father's birthday. KCR's daughter and former MP K. Kavitha, Rama Rao's wife and other family members were also present. KTR took to his twitter handle to express his feelings.
TRS working president KTR has also given a call to the party leaders to stop putting up banners, hoardings on KCR's birthday and instead celebrate the party chief's birthday by planting saplings across the state. During the birthday celebrations, all the TRS party leaders recalled how KCR led the Telangana movement and achieved the goal of statehood.
