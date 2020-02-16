There will be two sessions from 10 am to 1 pm and another session from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Students are advised to arrive at the exam centres one hour in advance and the test centres have been reorganized to make it convenient for the students to reach the centres on time ,Professor Govardhan, JNTU Registrar and EAMCET Convenor said.

Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota

The government is considering the implementation of the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota in the state and this will be implemented once the government approves, Papi Reddy said. However, no orders from the government have been issued so far, he clarified. We are however making all necessary arrangements for its implementation in advance and a special column for the EWS quota was being incorporated in the application form, he said.

Papireddy also explained that the All India Technical Education Council (AICTE) has suggested that that chemistry is not mandatory for those who are interested in pursuing the test and for those who are studying maths, physics and other subjects besides maths and physics should be allowed to write the test.

The Chairman clarified that though the AICTE has suggested this, the Board will conduct the EAMCET and admission to the state engineering colleges as per the state government orders. The changes will be implemented only after the state government issues any such orders in accordance with the AICTE changes, he said.

For further details check the Official Website: www.tseamcet.nic.in (OR) eamcet.tsche.ac.in

