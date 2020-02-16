HYDERABAD: Tummala Papi Reddy, Chairman of the Telangana State Council for Higher Education released the Telangana State Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET), application notification schedule for the year 2020.
Applications will be accepted online from the 21st to 30th of this month.
EAMCET Centres
This decision was taken at a meeting by the State Council for Higher Education chaired by Prof. Tummala Papireddy. He said that the EAMCET online examinations would be conducted in 105 centres in 55 areas under 20 zonal centres in the state. While 16 zonal centres will be set up in the state, centres will be set up in Kurnool, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati for Andhra Pradesh students, he said.
Fees
The examination fee for engineering and agriculture tests has been fixed at Rs 800 and for those who wish to apply for both will have to pay a fee of Rs 1,600 (SC, ST and disabled candidates will have to pay Rs 800 ).
EAMCET Dates
He said that the Engineering stream EAMCET test will be conducted on May 4, 5 and 7, and for the Agriculture stream the Test will be conducted on May 9 and 11.
There will be two sessions from 10 am to 1 pm and another session from 3 pm to 6 pm.
Students are advised to arrive at the exam centres one hour in advance and the test centres have been reorganized to make it convenient for the students to reach the centres on time ,Professor Govardhan, JNTU Registrar and EAMCET Convenor said.
Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota
The government is considering the implementation of the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota in the state and this will be implemented once the government approves, Papi Reddy said. However, no orders from the government have been issued so far, he clarified. We are however making all necessary arrangements for its implementation in advance and a special column for the EWS quota was being incorporated in the application form, he said.
Papireddy also explained that the All India Technical Education Council (AICTE) has suggested that that chemistry is not mandatory for those who are interested in pursuing the test and for those who are studying maths, physics and other subjects besides maths and physics should be allowed to write the test.
The Chairman clarified that though the AICTE has suggested this, the Board will conduct the EAMCET and admission to the state engineering colleges as per the state government orders. The changes will be implemented only after the state government issues any such orders in accordance with the AICTE changes, he said.
For further details check the Official Website: www.tseamcet.nic.in (OR) eamcet.tsche.ac.in
