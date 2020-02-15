HYDERBAD: Playback Singer, Lyric Writer Sid Sriram’s first time in Hyderabad, live concert at Gachibowli Stadium grounds on the eve of Valentine’s day, February 14 was massive success. He mesmerized his fans and audience with his voice. He has recently given sensational blockbusters songs like 'Samajavaragamana' to Allu Arjun for the movie Ala Vaikuntapuramlo.