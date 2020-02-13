HYDERABAD: To ensure the security of cab commuters especially women, the Hyderabad Traffic police has come with an initiative called 'My Cab Is Safe' which was earlier implemented in Rachakonda and Cyberabad zones.



According to reports, the Traffic Police is going to stress on the “MY CAB IS SAFE” initiative from 14 February 2020 in the limits of Hyderabad. The registration centre has been opened at Traffic Training Institute in Begumpet.



Motor cabs plying in the limits of Rachakonda, Cyberabad and Hyderabad Commissionerates have to register their vehicles at any one of registration centres, Kukatpally, LB Nagar or Begumpet.



Speaking about this project Additional Commissioner of Traffic, Anil Kumar said to a daily, “Registration of cabs help track the cab in case of any exigency and gives a sense of security to passengers."



As per reports Hyderabad Traffic Police already undertook ‘My Auto is Safe’ project, under which 85,000 auto-rickshaws were registered with the Traffic police.



The registration process will start from Friday. Owners and drivers have been urged to contact 040-27853722 or Traffic Helpline 90102-03626 for further details.

