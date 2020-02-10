Hyderabad: After testing 70 people negative for Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) across the city, two new cases were reported at the state run Gandhi Hospital on Sunday. According to reports, both the person had recently returned from Wuhan city in China.



However, state health authorities are still monitoring all the 70 people who have tested negative for the virus closely. They were suspected earlier as they have shown few similar symptoms and their blood samples were collected and sent to National Institute Of Virology, Pune for screening. However, as per reports, they will remain at home in isolation for 14 days.



Apart from these 70, another 72 people have been kept in quarantine at home and are being closely monitored by a team from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme. They will remain inquarantine for 28 days.

