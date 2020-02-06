HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has generated a revenue of Rs 121.3 crore penalising traffic rules violators in the state for the financial year 2019-20. A total of 25,02,746 cases were booked under the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act.

Of the total registered cases, 11,31,712 cases were registered for overspeeding while 9,56,394 cases were registered for parking vehicles in no parking zones.

The other violation includes - overloading vehicles beyond permissible capacity, not wearing seat belts, parking vehicles on highways, using mobile phones while driving.

