HYDERABAD: Hyderabad ranks at the last where people are generally consuming protein-deficient daily diet, according to the latest survey. Seventy-six per cent of participants from Hyderabad were observed consuming protein-deficient diet on a daily basis.

In a Parag Milk Foods commissioned survey conducted by Nielsen covering 1,226 respondents in the age group of 18-55 years across Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Hyderabad.

Along with Hyderabad, 63 per cent of people from top Indian cities also consume insufficient protein in their daily diet. This has resulted in people facing multiple health issues such as hair loss, anaemia, poor concentration, constant hunger, Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD), low immunity, skin peel and ridges in nails, due to their lifestyle.

In the four cities, the survey shows Mumbai, Kolkata and Delhi consume a protein-deficient daily diet of 47, 63, 64 per cent respectively.

The survey also highlights that around 97 per cent of people under the age of 30 with a protein-deficient daily diet suffer from hair loss, and 55 per cent Indian kids have a protein-deficient diet.

The survey suggests that it is a wake-up call for all the Indians residing in cities and towns to take action against this and focus on their diet to avoid further health issues, which generally occurs due to protein-deficient diet.

The survey suggested that Indians can avoid the maximum of health-related problems by consuming dietary needs, foods which are a rich source of nutrition, cow-milk protein.

LIST OF FOODS PROTEIN RICH FOODS: