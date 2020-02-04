HYDERABAD: In order to prevent road accidents in Medak district, the Superintendent of Police (SP) Chandana Deepti inspected the accidental prone roads and dangerous sports in the district and roads leading to some of the villages near the national highway in the district, and suggested officers to take some precautionary measures to curb road accidents, on Monday, February 03.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP has advised the police officers to set up warning boards, stoppers and CC cameras at every dangerous turn on the roads.she also spoke to the officers to take appropriate measures over blackspot management. Deepti asserted over the need for setting up of warning boards, indicator boards and radium stickers on district and state highways, warning boards and radium stickers with indicator boards wherever necessary. She also directed the officers to set up cameras at the black spots as soon as possible and connect them to the police stations.

Following the instructions of SP, the officers started taking special measures to prevent accidents. She also advised them to carry out widespread awareness programs for the prevention of accidents. DSP Krishnamurthy, CIs, SIs, and constables were present in this programme.

