Good News | Metro operations between JBS Metro Station and MGBS Metro Station are going to commence from 7th February

ED initiates probe on 2 AP ex-Ministers, P Narayana and Pattipati Pullarao in connection with land deals in Amaravati.

SC directs states to issue notification for establishing ‘Gram Nyayalayas’

China opens 1,000-bed hospital, begins trials for new drug as coronavirus death toll jumps to 361

SC constituted Panel probing Telangana encounter deaths of Disha Case accused, holds first sitting