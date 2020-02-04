HYDERABAD: A doctor and the managing director of Vaishnavi Multi Speciality Hospital committed suicide by hanging himself in his hospital. The incident happened under the LB Nagar police station limits in Hyderabad city on Tuesday morning, February 04.
According to the reports, the deceased was identified as Dr. Ajay Kumar. Police rushed to the spot after being informed and found a suicide note from the deceased diary, with the names of four persons written in it. Kumar alleged that the four persons had mentally harassed him and they are reason behind his suicide. Kumar's suicide note includes the names of Congress leader Shiva Kumar of Turkayamjal, Karunakar Reddy the owner of the hospital building, Kondal Reddy and Megha Reddy who is related to Kondal Reddy and is the Saraswati Nagar colony president.
Police filed a case and started an inquiry. Further details are awaited.
