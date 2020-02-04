HYDERABAD: With the outbreak of deadliest disease, Novel Coronavirus in China which has already spread to India, the whole nation is taking important preventive measures. Osmania University here has taken an important step for the health of its students in the campus



The university has asked students from China and many who are returning from vacation after the Chinese New Year or seeking admission for the year 2020-2021 academic year, to undergo screening either at Gandhi Hospital or Fever Hospital.



According to reports, the officials of Osmania University have issued an advisory to all foreign students following the outbreak.



It read, “Any student with symptoms of coronavirus is advised to visit Gandhi or Fever Hospital as they have special isolation units and screening kits. Any Chinese student visiting India/Osmania university for admission is advised to undergo the screening test mentioned above so as to avoid communication with the disease."



As per official reports, the university has also restricted Chinese students from visiting their country in the immediate future. Also few students who returned from China have been asked to stay in New Delhi for coming two weeks.



So far more than 400 Coronavirus death cases have been reported in China and three have tested positive in India.

