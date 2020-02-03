Hyderabad: With the citizens complaining about the menace due to mosquitoes across the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) here has come up with one more new initiative to stop the rapid growth of mosquitoes using drones.



As per this initiative, anti-larval operations will be carried out in a locality with more of mosquitos for every eight days. The newly-appointed zonal commissioner has promised the bio-remediation and antilarval operations with the help of drones.



According to reports, the use of drones in anti larval operations is for places like lakes and where humans cannot reach physically.



Earlier, fogging was done all the areas manually. But due to residents complaining about the issues related to fogging, GHMC entomology departments official said in a statement that, fogging would be done only on streets away from the houses following the World Health organisation (WHO).

Also Read: Eight New FOBs And Two Skywalks In Secunderabad: GHMC

Also Read: GHMC’s New Initiative: Lodge Complaints On Twitter Now

Also Read: GHMC Plans To Build One Hundred Multi Level Parking Complexes In Hyderabad