HYDERABAD: President Ram Nath Kovind arrived to Hyderabad on Saturday for a two-day visit. The president would open the new global headquarters Kanha Shanti Vanam of Ram Chandra Mission in Rangareddy district on Sunday, Janauary 2.
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, her Himachal Pradesh counterpart Bandaru Dattatreya, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and several other dignitaries welcomed Kovind at the Begumpet airport.
"The President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Telangana on February 1 and 2 to inaugurate the new global headquarters Kanha Shanti Vanam of Ram Chandra Mission in Rangareddy district on February 2," an official release said. (PTI)
