Hyderabad: Motorists and daily commuters here can soon be free from the heavy traffic congestions and reach their destinations on time. Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) have decided to develop more link and slip roads across the city covering almost 37 busy routes at a cost of over Rs 240 crore.

According to reports, the length of these link and slips roads would range from 0.8 km to 2.5 km. The maim aim behind developing these roads is to ease the traffic congestion in different areas.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao had directed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and HRDCL to focus on developing link and slips roads to decongest the existing road network and facilitate smooth flow of traffic.

According to reports, the developmental works are being taken up in four different packages and already tenders have been floated to execute the works at the earliest. The agencies that bag the tenders would be entrusted the task of developing, carpeting and maintaining the stretches for around two years. After works were assigned to the agencies, they would have to complete the works in nine months, reports read.

Also Read: KTR Wants Hyderabad To Emulate Mumbai’s Anti-Honking Drive