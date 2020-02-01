Hyderabad: The health authorities here urged people to avoid crowded places in Hyderabad as four more persons with the symptoms of Novel Coronavirus (2019- nCoV) were admitted to the Fever Hospital in Nallakunta on friday.

In statement which was issued by the health department, it was mentioned that instead of getting panicked about the virus, people should be careful and avoid crowded places.

According to reports, ten people who were China returnees visited Fever and Gandhi Hospitals on Friday. Of them four were admitted to Fever hospital as they had related symptoms. Their samples were taken to send to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune along with two other samples. Another six persons visited Gandhi hospital.

The four persons are between 25 to 40 years of age, travelled to China in the last fortnight.

Speaking about the all the suspected cases in Hyderabad, Vijay Kumar, a state health official said that the total number of suspected cases are 15, of which nine have been tested negative and the report of the other six samples are awaited from Pune.

Experts also suggested that if the people have recent travel history to China, they should maintain high level of personal hygiene, excercise and self isolation of 14 days followed by the checkup and tests.

