HYDERABAD: Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, February 1 receiving different opinions from all the party leaders across the country. Reacting to Union Budget 2020 Senior Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader and vice- chairman of state Planning Commission B Vinod Kumar said that budget was passive and that the states requests on irrigation and others have not been considered.

He even said that centre even didn't propose any update over declaring any project either on river Godavari or Krishna as a national project as requested by TRS. Kumar said that, the budget has no new allocations for national highways and railways in Telangana. Kumar even opined that there is nothing new in the budget and there is no flagship programme.

He even questioned centre for not providing any funds for urban transport in Hyderabad even though the city is cosmopolitan. He reminded the centre over the announcements it has made for urban transport to benefit Mumbai last year, and Bengaluru this year.

He criticised the centre government for not increasing funds for skill development of Youth , even after the government itself described the country as a "young country".

