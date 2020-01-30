HYDERABAD: Highly infectious diseases like 2019 novel coronavirus, Ebola, swine flu, zikah and nipah will be treated under one roof here soon. The Chest Hospital here at Erragadda will be developed as a special centre for treating all these disease.



According to reports, a special ward will be developed at cost of Rs 132 Crore by next year at Chest Hospital to treat all infectious virus-related diseases.



Speaking to a daily about the set up and planning of the special centre, a senior health official said that the special room in the hospital will be having critical, isolation and general wards. Any patient suspected to be infected with the above mentioned viruses will be put up in the general ward and tested. Those who tested positive will be sent to the isolation ward or critical ward depending on the situation, he mentioned.



As per reports, the critical ward will be a 20-bed facility, while the isolation ward will have 60 beds and general ward will have 100 beds. Separate rooms will also be set up for medical staff. The centre will be set up according to the WHO guidelines.



Currently, special arrangements for the treatment of such serious virus infections have been made at Gandhi Hospital, Fever Hospital and Chest Hospital in Hyderabad. A three-member team from the centre have also visited to inspect the preparedness of the hospitals in dealing with the possible outbreak of the coronavirus across the city.

Also Read: Coronavirus Alert: Central Medical Team To Visit Hyd, Toll Free No Announced