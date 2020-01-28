YOUSUFGUDA : A young woman working as a sales executive in a private company died on the spot after being hit by an RTC bus near Panjagutta on Tuesday morning, January 28.

The woman has been identified as L Sai Deepika Reddy. She was heading towards Yousufguda from Panjagutta on her two-wheeler at the time of the accident. The RTC bus hit the scooty near Andhra Bank and she died on the spot.

The deceased was working as a sales executive at Aparna Enterprises Limited in Jubilee Hills.

After being informed the police reached the spot and sent the body to Osmania General hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered against the bus driver. Further details are awaited.

