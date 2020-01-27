Hyderabad: The officials of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport along with Indigo officials launched live trials of Self Bag Drop (SBD) at the domestic departures terminal on the occasion of Republic Day, Sunday.



According to media reports, passengers can take printouts of their boarding cards and baggage tags from any of the self check-in kiosks and proceed to drop their baggage at the self bag drop facility under this initiative.



SGK Kishore, Chief Executive Officer, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL) launched the initiative along with the key officials of Indigo with an objective to empower passengers and bring in more automation.



Currently, this facility is available only for Indigo travellers and would be soon extended to passengers of all other domestic airlines.



Recently, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), which manages RGIA has also proposed for expansion of the airport in order to generate more revenue through industrial and infrastructural development.

Also Read: RGIA Expansion: 585 Trees To be Axed, GMR Group Promises Additional Green Cover