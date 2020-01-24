HYDERABAD: All arrangements are set to inaugurate the world's largest meditation centre, on January 28, in the global headquarters of 'Heartfulness' on the outskirts of Hyderabad. This meditation centre has the capacity to accommodate 1,00,000 people at a time.

According to the reports, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev will be attending the inauguration event. This centre will be unveiled to mark the 75th anniversary of the Heartfulness Institute at Kanha Shantivanam. Around 40,000 "abhyasis" or practitioners of the institute will also take part in this inauguration. The global guide of Heartfulness will dedicate this mediation centre to Lalaji, the first guide of Heartfulness. It is the largest closed meditation centre in the world as the magnificent structure, comprising one central hall and eight secondary halls which is spread over 30 acres and can accommodate 100,000 practitioners at one go.

The meditation centre when lit up at night looks resplendent and can easily match the grandeur of other popular global structures such as the Sydney Harbour. In order to mark the 75th anniversary of the Institute, the management has planned for a three-day session that will be held during January 28-30, February 2-4 and February 7-9. The sessions will host 1.2 lakh practitioners as part of mass meditation activity. As a major attraction, President of India Ramnath Kovind and Anna Hazare will address the practitioners on February 2 and February 7. Baba Ramdev will deliver his address on January 29.

Several state Governors are expected to be part of the list of prominent people attending the celebrations.

Facilities at the Heartfulness institute

It is spread over 1,400 acres that can host more than 40,000 people

Kitchen that can make food for 100,000 people in a day

An upcoming 350 bed Ayush medical facility

Nursery of six lakh saplings and several lakh trees that have been planted over the last four years.

