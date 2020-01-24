Hyderabad: It's going to be a feast for Hyderabadi flower lovers. May be an annual event by Horticulture department of Telangana Government. This time the All India Horticulture and Agriculture, Grand Nursery Exhibition is completely different and unique than the past.

Hundreds and thousands are thronging the exhibition from yesterday and it lasts for another three days. You have to reach People's Plaza, Necklace Road. That's all. Then enjoy the flora and fauna at the exhibition which started on 23 and will continue till 27 January 2020.

The five day-long event is showcasing different gardening methods, plant collections from across the country, various trends of planting and latest technologies in agriculture like robotic agriculture.



According to reports, Venktram Reddy, Commissioner of Horticulture, Govt of Telangana inaugurated the Mela.



The highlight of the mela include hydroponic plants, robotics cultivation, handmade and designer pots, vertical, rooftop, kitchen and home garden plants. Apart fom this other attractions include Flower plants, medicinal plants, different indoor and outdoor plants, Bonsai, various bulbs and seeds etc.



Among all Hydroponic plants and robotic agriculture is stealing the show.



What is Hydroponics?



Hydroponics is a method of growing plants in a water based, nutrient rich solution. These plants do not require soil, instead the root system is supported using an inert medium such as perlite, rockwool, clay pellets, peat moss, or vermiculite.



Organic food material and confectionary food stalls are few other attractions.



The mela has more than 120 stalls with nurseries of various species from across the nation like Bangalore, Pune, Kalimpong and Hyderabad, Kakinada, Mumbai, Kolkata and many other cities.