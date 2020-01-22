Hyderabad: A young Hyderabadi woman who had been allegedly tortured by her husband, was rescued by the Indian Embassy in Bahrain.



According to reports, the 23-year-old woman was identified as Syeda Gowhar Fathima Jaffery from Charminar. The issue was bought to notice by the leader of Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT), Amejd Ullah Khan, reports read.



An appeal made by the woman’s family in Hyderabad to the Indian External Affairs Minister was sent to the embassy, which then took the immediate action.



The woman's mother, Syeda Mehar Fathima, said to a daily that she had performed her daughter's marriage with a Bahraini national Isa Abdul Shaeed Isa Helal Abdulla Alhoori on April 30, 2019 at her residence in the city. Alhoori left for Bahrain after marriage and promised to come back to India. However, later he arranged a visa for his wife to travel to Bahrain on a visitor visa.



As per reports, after Gowhar had moved to Bahrain, Alhoori started torturing her by treating her like a servant. She was even locked up in room and was given food only twice a day. She was not even allowed to speak to her family, reports read.



According to statement given by Indian Embassy to the MBT Leader, after rescuing her all the necessary action are also being taken to send her back to India.

