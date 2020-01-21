HYDERABAD: Although January ia actually not a month of dengue season, the disease spreading Aedes Mosquitoes seem to have become active again.



As per reports, though the doctors and state health authorities had given a statement about the dip in the number of cases earlier, 180 new cases have been detected across the state in January.



According the reports of state health department, 13,417 dengue cases were recorded across Telangana in 2019. This is the highest number of cases reported in the state till date when compared to 2018 when 4,592 cases were detected. In 2019, numbers were increased more during the monsoon season.



With dengue becoming a constant threat, experts say it’s time that government should start investing in research related to dengue.



Dr M Karuna, a paediatrician who filed a PIL in the High Court over inaction of authorities to control dengue, said to a daily that several countries like Singapore are carrying out research programmes to find ways to deal with the problem. She also added that not even a single awareness programme was arranged by the government anywhere in the city. "We need to create awareness and take drastic steps towards it," she added.



Not only dengue, many Swine Flu cases are also being reported across the city. Government should take an action and also start arranging awareness programmes about the diseases,she said. (IANS)

