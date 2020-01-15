HYDERBAD: People across the country travel to their home towns during the three-day Sankranti festivities. Keeping in view the rush during this harvest festival, South Central Railway (SCR) operated special trains For peoples benefit. Almost 3 lakh people travelled through special trains operated by SCR during this Sankranti festival.

According to the reports, the SCR has recorded 2.5 to 3 lakh people travelling out of the city of Hyderabad every day.

SCR had started special trains from January 14, from Secunderabad railway station to various parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Similarly, SCR is also to operate special trains from Narsapur to Secunderabad on January 16, 17 and 18. Machilpatnam to Secunderabad on January 19.

“In Contrast to this, Hyderabad Metro and local MMTS trains have not witnessed any rush as most of the people left to their hometowns for Sankranti celebrations,” said HMRL managing director NVS Reddy.

