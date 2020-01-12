Hyderabad: Timers at various traffic signals across the city have stopped working since couple of years and they will be soon phased out. The countdown timers were installed at almost all major junctions across the city.



According to media reports, the timers have stopped working due to many technical glitches and they are not being repaired by the authorities. These timers were introduced as a part of Hyderabad Traffic Integrated System to ease the flow of traffic on busy stretches in the city.



The timers also helped the commuters to calculate the time they had to wait at the signal. Timers also helped the commuters to save the fuel by switching off their engines while waiting at the signals.



Speaking about the maintenance of timers at junctions, Anil Kumar, Additional Commissioner of Traffic, said to a daily, that they are in the process of going for new tenders for the proper maintenance of existing timers and installing new ones wherever necessary. He also added that currently timers are being maintained by Bharat Electronics Limited who work directly under GHMC.



"Their contract is going to end in February and we will float tenders for new agencies after Sankranti. We will select the new agency only after they show us their technology," K Raju, deputy executive engineer of the electrical of quality control department, GHMC said to the daily.

