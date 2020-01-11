By G. Priyanka
HYDERABAD: Parking is a major problem in any developed city and particularly in metropolis like Kolkata, Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai. Hyderabad is having no exception in this and the riders are facing hardships on a daily basis to park their vehicles. To avoid this problem, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is planning to introduce multilevel parking facilities in the Hyderabad city to avoid parking problems in the city. With this concept, GHMC plans to build one hundred multi level parking complexes within the limits of Greater Hyderabad.
GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar said "GHMC will develop a mobile parking app that enables motorists to know the details of multi-level parking areas and parking space available within the greater Hyderabad limits."
Developed app will be handed over to any private agencies like Google, if needed, he further added.
GHMC has invited tenders internationally from competent, experienced and skilled organizations, to make them as a partner in implementing the concept of multilevel parking. It is estimated that the for making arrangements to fit one car in multi level parking will cost around Rs 3 lakh, and for twenty cars it costs around Rs. 60 lakhs.
After selecting the partner organisation through tendering process, GHMC will make contract agreement with owners of selected corporations over implementing Multi-level parking in commercial areas.
Multi-level parking arrangements and parking fees will be determined by GHMC depending upon the demand in the respective areas. GHMC holds certain important aspects of the project like consideration of land ownership rights,policies, guidelines and permission to build multilevel parking.
In order to attract landowners to give their land for this initiative GHMC even plans to deduct taxes to those who give their land for multilevel parking.
GHMC Commissioner held a meeting with higher officials over multi level parking, and advised the relevant authorities to prepare a comprehensive project report within ten days to build 100 multi level parking systems in twin cities.
He directed the officials to make a study on the mechanism adopted for multi-level parking in Indian cities like Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Delhi. Mr. Lokesh Kumar suggested the officials to get the complete details about multi-level parking regulations from Kuwait-based KGL agency.
GHMC Commissioner said that the parking structures are pre-assembled and the landlord has the option to develop his /her space according to their needs as and when desired.
In the city, some companies such as Microsoft, Ikea, GVK and City Center have arranged multi level parking spaces to facilitate their customers and visitors.
