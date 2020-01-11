Developed app will be handed over to any private agencies like Google, if needed, he further added.

GHMC has invited tenders internationally from competent, experienced and skilled organizations, to make them as a partner in implementing the concept of multilevel parking. It is estimated that the for making arrangements to fit one car in multi level parking will cost around Rs 3 lakh, and for twenty cars it costs around Rs. 60 lakhs.



After selecting the partner organisation through tendering process, GHMC will make contract agreement with owners of selected corporations over implementing Multi-level parking in commercial areas.

Multi-level parking arrangements and parking fees will be determined by GHMC depending upon the demand in the respective areas. GHMC holds certain important aspects of the project like consideration of land ownership rights,policies, guidelines and permission to build multilevel parking.

In order to attract landowners to give their land for this initiative GHMC even plans to deduct taxes to those who give their land for multilevel parking.

GHMC Commissioner held a meeting with higher officials over multi level parking, and advised the relevant authorities to prepare a comprehensive project report within ten days to build 100 multi level parking systems in twin cities.