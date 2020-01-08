Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL), which managed Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has proposed for expansion of the airport. For the expansion, the company has decided to cut down 585 trees to cater to 50 million passengers per annum. Presently there are only 25 million. It has promised further extra greenery after the deforestation for development.

According to media reports, the expansion plan include construction of a new terminal, expansion of cargo satellite building and warehouse, development of a new runway, additional taxiways, parallel taxiways and transport hub.

Among the trees that would be axed are coconut, ashoka, neem, tamarind, and teekwood that are a part of wild growth and mango, guava and sapota trees that are grown by GHIAL, reports read.

The main aim of the expansion of the airport is to generate more revenue through industrial and infrastructural development. An additional 5,000 jobs would be created under the expansion plans, sources said.

The GMR group, in its application with the Union Ministry of Forest and Environment, has promised for the development of additional belt or green cover in the place of the trees cut.

