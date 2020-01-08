HYDERABAD: Telangana is one among the top five states in the country which has more number of suicides and Hyderabad tops the suicide rate in Telangana as per NCRB reports. Six persons, including a young woman, committed suicide in different parts of Hyderabad on the same day, January 07.

National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report said that the rate of suicides in Telangana was 26.5 in 2014. Currently, the Hyderabad city has a population of around one crore under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, out of which every year the city is loses approximately 2,650 persons through suicides.

NCRB report had made it clear that the reasons behind many of the suicides are family problems and relationship issues.

Most of the youth are resorting to suicide due to failure of their love affairs which generally leads to depression, due to which they take the drastic step such as suicide.

Ravi Chaitanya (21), a resident of Marredpally works in a private company in Begumpet. He fell in love with a woman who resides near his home and when the woman refused his proposal he hanged himself from the ceiling of his room. He was then shifted to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

Amit Gupta (40) a milk trader who belongs to Noida in Uttar Pradesh had migrated to the city and was staying with his family in Shivrampalli Village. Gupta committed suicide by hanging himself in his shop on Tuesday morning due to financial problems. He was unable to repay the debt of Rs 12 lakh which he had taken from a lender.

Gouni Boguraiah (30) who stayed in Anjaiah Nagar of Gachibowli for 8 years, was in distress due to a quarrel with wife and had committed suicide by hanging from the ceiling in his house on Monday, in the limits of Rayadurg Police Station.

Mounika (25) who is a native of Gurugram village of Haryana, was working at OYO hotels allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling at Kakatiya Residency in Kondapur on Tuesday, January 7.

Koteshwara Rao (25) of Andhra Pradesh Vishakha district had been living with his father in Mailardevpally for 15 years, had committed suicide as a young woman had refused his proposal of love.

Rajeshwari (33) wife of Ravi, was a native of Mallepally, Anantapur district working in Alwal Manapuram Colony of Secunderabad. Rajeshwari committed suicide by hanging herself in her house on Monday afternoon. The police have registered a case and are investigating the case.

Also Read : Bharat Bandh Peaceful In Telangana, Only Banking Services Hit