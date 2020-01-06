Hyderabad: The number of swine flu cases have risen in the city and across the Telangana state. In just the last fortnight, 43 cases have been reported among which many of them are from Hyderabad.

According to experts, the number of swine flu cases may surge further in January and an alert has also been sent to the hospitals to be prepared for the same.

Speaking about the outbreak of swine flu across the state, a senior official from the state said that most of the cases who are positive for H1N1 Virus has been reported from private hospitals in and around Hyderabad. The officials also added that cases may increase in number in the month of January as the virus causing swine flu increases due to the decrease in temperature.

According to reports, special isolation wards have also been prepared in the hospitals which have been alerted about the outbreak of the flu. Patients tested positive with Swine flu can be taken to Gandhi Hospital and pediatric cases can be shifted to Niloufer Hospital where trained teams with better treatment facilities have been set up, reports read.

