After water, air and noise pollution, light pollution is becoming a silent menace for Hyderabad's environment. Bright lights and high-intensity outdoor lightening including electronic billboards on the city streets is increasing the light pollution.

According to several research reports, light pollution is on the rise in the city. While the air or water pollution raises alarm, light pollution does not and it is very silent.

What exactly is Light Pollution?

Light pollution also known as Photo pollution, is caused due to the excessive presence of artificial light in the night environment. This pollution alters the natural conditions, effecting both humans and animals.

According to environment experts, the light pollution affects the day and night life cycle of human beings and animals, and nocturnal life of both animals and birds as excess light obstructs their mechanism of sight and sense.

Light pollution also causes sleep disorders and other health risk such as obesity, depression and diabetes.

Electronic Billboards have become the major source for emitting light during night time. You can see the billboards that have been set up on the main streets across the city for advertisement purpose. But the artificial light emitted from them can cause severe health problems especially for the daily commuters on the roads.

According to environment reports, Hyderabad has highest light pollution in India with artificial brightness of 7,790 units of luminous intensity per square meter.

According to the studies in Urban Climate Journal, the light pollution in Telangana has increased at the rate of 7.4 per cent per year from 2010.

Hyderabad lost its night sky, posing severe health risks for citizens due to the increased pollution.

