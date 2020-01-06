HYDERABAD: Students of University of Hyderabad (UoH) organized a midnight flash protest here on Sunday, condemning the horrific attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students in New Delhi.



On Sunday evening, a group of masked goons entered the JNU campus and attacked students here. The attackers who were armed with sticks, iron rods and sledgehammers, attacked students, teachers and damaged properties on the campus. At least 18 people including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh were injured badly in this incident.



Staging the midnight dharna in and around the campus premises, students of UoH raised slogans against the attackers and Delhi Police. They demanded that the culprits of JNU attack be punished.



According to media reports, the members of National Students Union Of India also organised a midnight protest at 2 am. “We can't be waiting for our turn my fellow Indians. Enough is enough, stand up and raise your voice. Fight for your rights and the unity of your country before it's too late," Aamer Javeed of NSUI, who led the protest said to a daily.



Take a look at the videos of the protest by UoH students.