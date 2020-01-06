Now, citizens of Hyderabad need not visit police stations to file complaints. They can now lodge complaints within the patrolling vehicle staff in their respective localities.

This New Year, the Hyderabad city police have introduced a citizen-friendly initiative where the authorities have given patrol vehicles the power to receive complaints and issue acknowledgment receipts for the same.

"You can give a complaint in writing with your address and phone number to the patrol car officers of your area for getting a case registered. For registration of FIR, you need not come to the police station. We start the new initiative this new year," Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said in an official statement.

According to reports, there are presently 122 patrol vehicles in the city, attached to 60 police stations and authorities hope that the latest move would especially help senior citizens or those who find it difficult to travel, besides in emergency situations, where a complaint has to be filed at the earliest and also to avoid unnecessary issues that arise when complainant approach police stations.

The patrol cars can be contacted through the Hawk Eye app and the official website of the city police, or by calling the local police station, reports read.

The new rule will be applicable to all the police limits across the city.

