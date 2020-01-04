Hyderabad: After 42 days of the deadly car accident in the Biodiversity flyover at Gachibowli, it is thrown open to the public again from Saturday onwards after an expert committee submitted its evaluation reports.



Among safety measures that have been taken, more than 1,200 ramble strips which are also called alert strips have been set up throughout the flyover. Rubber speed breaker has also been put up. Various signboards have also been set up at different points for the free flow of the traffic. Railings have been constructed on the left side of the flyover wall. The speed limit for the vehicles is 40 km/hr only.



Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan reopened the flyover today morning. VC Sajjanar Commissioner of Cyberabad Police along with Mayor had earlier inspected the site after all the safety measures were set up.



The Biodiversity flyover was inaugurated on November 4 by KT Rama Rao, Minister for Municipal Administration of Telangana state. The flyover was constructed in a budget of Rs 69.57 crore. After a series of accidents of the flyover, GHMC closed it from November 23.



In a horrific mishap on November 23rd, an over speeding car on the biodiversity flyover lost control and rammed the divider and flew onto the road killing one lady and injuring two people who were at the auto stand. It was found that the accident was due to an overspeeding car that was at a speed of 104 Kmph as against the prescribed speed limit of 40 kmph. In another incident, just a few days after its inauguration on November 10, two young boys died after falling from the flyover when a car hit them while they were clicking selfies at the flyover.

