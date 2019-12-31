The boy has been identified as Avanth kumar of class 7.

Police reached the spot after being informed of the accident and shifted the body to Gandhi hospital mortuary for postmortem. The Injured were rushed to Aditya hospital for treatment.

As per reports, the seven injured were said to be out of condition. Five of them were given first and aid and were discharged as per Dr Balaji of Aditya Hospital. As for the other two, one of them suffered an injury to his shoulder and will be under observation for another two days and then discharged. The other boy would be discharged by the evening, he said.

The deceased boy Avanth Kumar 's parents along with other family members reached Uppal Police station and demanded that Lorry driver and owner be arrested for dereliction of rules. They questioned the police as to why lorries were plying on the road during the Non Permit hours.

The boy's father Santosh said that his son was brilliant child and had aspirations for pursuing higher studies, but his life was snuffed out in this tragic incident. Police filed a case and inquiry is underway.

