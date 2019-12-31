The Wait for Hyderabadis is over! One of the biggest carnivals in India Numaish 2020 is back in town. Due to the fire accident last year at the All India Industrial Exhibition (Numaish 2019), the Telangana govt along with Exhibition society members, has decided to take more safety measures and precautions to avoid any untoward incident.

Likewise, Hyderabad Traffic Police have also decided to take a few traffic diversion measures on the lanes around Exhibition society for the free movement of daily commuters also the lakhs of visitors to Numaish. The carnival will be running for 45 days.

According to reports, police have imposed traffic restrictions from January 1, 2020, to February 15, 2020, from 4 pm to midnight till the exhibition ends.

Buses and heavy vehicles coming from SA Bazaar, and Jambagh towards Nampally will be diverted at MJ Market towards Abids. Buses and vehicles from Police Control Room and Basheer Bagh will be diverted at AR Petrol Pump and BJR Statue towards Abids, reports read.

This year the theme of this 45 days long and 80 years old the exhibition is “Economic Empowerment, Entrepreneurship & Education”.

