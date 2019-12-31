HYDERABAD: Hyderabad police has taken the decision to divert traffic in several routes of Hyderabad on Tuesday to Wednesday December 31 to January 1 from 10 pm to 2 am. This Traffic diversion were issued to avoid any untoward movement and to curb road accidents keeping in view the new year celebrations in the city.

According to reports, the traffic will have major diversion in NTR gardens route, Necklace Road and Upper Tank Bund and the traffic police suggested the public to take alternative routes for travelling.

*The traffic from VV statue towards Necklace Road and NTR route diverted towards Khairatabad and Raj Bhavan Road.

*The traffic from BRK Bhavan towards NTR route will be diverted towards Iqbal Minar and Lakdikapul.

* The traffic from Liberty junction going towards Secunderabad will be diverted towards GHMC Office Y Junction, towards BRK Bhavan, Telugu Thalli, Iqbal Minar, Ravindra Bharathi and Lakdikapul.

*Traffic from Khairatabad Market to Necklace road will be diverted towards Khairatabad towards Meera Talkies.

*The traffic from Nallagutta Railway Bridge towards Sanjeevaiah Park and Necklace Road will be diverted towards Karbala Maidan or Ministers Road.

*The traffic from Charminar at Moti Galli will be diverted towards Moosabowli or Volga hotel.

*The traffic from Secunderabad towards Sailing Club will be diverted towards Kavadiguda X Roads, Lower Tank Bund, Kattamaisamma Temple and Ashok Nagar, RTC X Roads.

*Traffic from Afzal Gunj to Nayapool will be diverted towards SA Bazaar, Shivaji Bridge and MJ Bride

Along with the diversions in Traffic routes and the Mint compound lane adjacent to Secretariat will remain closed.

The Hyderabad police have taken a decision to close flyovers along with Nehru Outer Ring Road (ORR) from December 31, 11 pm to 5 am, to curb road accidents keeping in view the new year celebrations in the city.

Special drunken-drive checks will be conducted at various places in the city starting from the 31st night. If anyone is caught driving under the influence of alcohol, it will be fined up to Rs 10,000 and their driving license will be canceled for six months. They might also be subjected to imprisonment.

The city police have also restricted the timings of new year events to be closed by 1 am of January 1. The events have permission only from 8 pm to 1 am.

Also Read : Flyovers And ORR To Be Shut From 11 PM On December 31: Hyderabad Police