Hyderabad: With the temperatures dipping across the city and other parts of Telangana, the people of Hyderabad have witnessed a surprise showers today.

People here are gearing up for tonight to kick start the year on a happy note. But due to light rains here since today morning, it seems like Hyderabadis will be ending the year 2019 with these surprise showers that will cleanse the city.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) had already issued a cold wave warning that will be prevailing in different parts of Telangana including Hyderabad. Due to the moisture feed and winds from the Bay of Bengal, slight rains were witnessed earlier today.

Different parts of the state including Hyderabad will be witnessing a gradual dip in the temperature i.e., 14 to 16 degrees Celsius minimum and 23 to 26 degrees celsius of maximum temperatures for the next few days of the new year.

Also Read: Heavy Rains Brings Out The Worst In Hyderabad Traffic