Hyderabadis are all gearing up for tonight to end 2019 and kick start the new year of 2020. Some people are planning parties in their communities and residences while others are looking up for good pubs to party and indulge in some alcohol, so that they could welcome the year with their hair down and by shaking a leg to their favourite beats.



Consuming alcohol is goes hand in hand with new Year's eve for many. But driving back your own car after the party could be dangerous. The second option which might come to your mind will be hiring a cab! But due to peak time after the parties, you may sometimes not get the taxis too, or even if you do, the surge will make it too exorbitant a ride to take right in the start of the year.



Do not worry you have got a third option here! You can still board the metro which will be operating late night till 1 if you have consumed alcohol as a part of the celebrations on New Year's eve tonight.



According to reports, the services will be available late night as special operations for new years eve. The last trains will depart from stations at 1 am and reach respective terminal destinations by 2 am.



“The security will definitely be increased. We will allow people who have consumed alcohol only if they are sober and not heavily intoxicated. If people create nuisance on the Metro, they will be immediately de-boarded by security," NVS Reddy, Managing Director of HMRL, said to a daily.



However, it hasn’t been decided if the ‘ladies section’ in each train will be expanded or not for the convenience of women traveling alone.

