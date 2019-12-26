HYDERABAD: Tension prevailed after a photo shoot of Superstar Mahesh Babu went out of control leading to a stampede and injuring two fans severely here, in Gachibowli on Wednesday. The injured were immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.



According to sources, one of the production companies producing Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru movie, AK Entertainments, posted in its social media page that there would be a special interaction and photo shoot of Mahesh Babu with his fans on Wednesday. The event was planned at the Aluminium Factory in Gachibowli.



However the oragnisers had issued1000 passes but almost 1800 fans turned up for the event. Since no prior arrangements were done and no permission from the police was taken, it became a mammoth task for the organisers to control the fans.



As per reports, as no proper steps were taken by the production team to make the event safe and secure led to the confusion and ,it was also reported that few fans were beaten up by the bouncers.



The Lingampally Police registered a case under Sections 336 and 337 of Indian Penal Code against the organisers.

