Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) along with online travel company Make My Trip introduced QR code-based e-tickets for Hyderabad metro on Monday that will provide cashless, convenient and connected experience to over 4 lakh commuters.



According to reports, the tech-powered ticket booking feature will help commuters beat queues at the metro stations and experience seamless connectivity. The feature, embedded with a Quick Response (QR) code will allow riders to pre-book various type of tickets.



Offcials said to a daily that the new feature will enable the commuterr to pre-book two types of tickets, one way and return.



Additionally, one of the biggest advantages of the feature is that riders will be able to book six tickets in a single transaction and share those (six) QR codes with other riders on WhatsApp; a functionality introduced for the first time in the history of Indian metro e-ticket booking system, reports read.



NVS Reddy, Managing Director, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited, said to the daily, “With the launch of the QR code-based ticketing on Hyderabad metro by MakeMyTrip, we have taken a step towards creating urban mobility solutions that are future ready.”



According to reports, the metro commuters will be able to book tickets to 20 stations, including Nagole, Uppal, Tarnaka, Secunderabad, Ameerpet, Durgam Chervuv, JNTU, KPHB, Kukatpally, Dilsukhnagar and LB Nagar. By the end of January 2020, the feature will be rolled out across all the 49 stations.

