Hyderabad: As the final phase of the year comes to an end, the 80th All India Industrial Exhibition is on its way. The citizens of not only Hyderabad, but from many other states are excited to begin the new year with Numaish 2020,a grand gala fair which is conducted every year since 1938.People can explore this carnival which will be open for 46 days, where one can enjoy a wide shopping experience in more than 2500+ stalls, amusement rides and delicious food stalls.



After a major fire tragedy that took place in the year 2019, the committee of Exhibition grounds and the city police have decided to take extra safety measures and precautions to avoid any untoward incidents.



To check if all the safety measures are in place at the Numaish, City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Sunday, visited the Exhibition grounds along with fire safety officials, high court lawyers and the Exhibition society members.



After surveying the ground, the police chief spoke to a daily and said that they have made all necessary arrangements for safety and convenience of the visitors this year.



According to media reports, fire hydrants have been set up and roads have been laid in such a way for the free movement of fire engines. Two sumps have been constructed that will store 1.5 lakh litres of water. There will be nine emergency exits at the exhibition. Security also would be intensified from December 25.



The 80th annual gala fair is expected to be inaugurated on January 2nd,2020.

