HYDERABAD: In a major road accident, a man who was on his way back to the city on Sunday, succumbed to injuries, after his car crashed into a lorry which was parked on the roadside without any indicators or barricades.



According to reports, the deceased was identified as Rahul Bharadwaj, a 38-year-old area manager of a company and a resident of Sanikipuri.



On Sunday, Rahul and his colleague Sunil Rai, who is a regional business manager in the same company, were travelling to Hyderabad from Chennai in a Tata Safari Car. The car which was driven by Sunil, crashed into a stationary lorry parked on the roadside. As per reports the lorry was without indicators, which would have led to the accident.

As per media reports, Rahul suffered severe injuries on his head and chest and was declared brought-dead by the duty doctor in the ambulance. Sunil sustained injuries on his head, neck, right hand, and left leg and is undergoing treatment.



Following the accident, the lorry driver abandoned the vehicle and fled from the spot. According to police, a case of causing death by negligence was registered at Vanasthalipuram police station.



In another accident, a 50-year old woman died on Saturday after being hit by a car while she was crossing the road near the Sai Baba Nagar bus stop at Jeedimetla area in the city limits. (IANS)

