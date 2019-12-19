HYDERABAD : .The Cyberabad police on Thursday detained nearly 100 students of the University of Hyderabad as they were heading to participate in a rally here called by the Left parties to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Hyderabad Police has taken several people into custody at Charminar when they tried to take out a march protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The police whisked away the students from the main gate of the university at Gachibowli and shifted them to Moinabad police station on the city outskirts.

"The students had boarded a bus to leave for the march but police entered the bus and diverted it towards Financial District," Kuldeep, a leader of the Students'' Federation of India (SFI) told IANS.

Protesting against the detention, students sat on protest at the main gate and raised slogans demanding rollback of CAA.

The Central University has been witnessing protests since Monday against CAA and the police excesses on students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University.

The Left parties plan to organize a rally at Exhibition Grounds in Hyderabad to protest against CAA and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).A Police, however, denied permission for the rally and detaining protestors heading towards the venue. (IANS)

Also Read : Violence Against Peaceful Protesters Wrong In Thriving Democracy, Says Priyanka Chopra